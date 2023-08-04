Katy Perry reflects on Vegas residency, says she's been writing "new material"

Katy Perry will be "Waking Up In Vegas" one last time this fall for the final shows of her Las Vegas residency, Katy Perry: Play.

Reflecting on the past two years of her time in Vegas, Katy told Good Morning America that Play has been "my favorite show I've ever created."

"I know how important it is to some audience members," Katy said, recognizing that fans were not only buying tickets to the shows, but also spending their "hard-earned money" and, for those who don't live in Las Vegas, "planning a vacation around it."

"I'm just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist, as a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people's lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals," she added.

Katy's Play residency made its Vegas debut in December 2021 at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

While her residency is ending, Katy said she's been writing "new material," but wants to make sure the music is just right.

"I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," she said. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it -- so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old," she added. "I will be back, but let me get this right."

The last shows of her residency, which were announced in April, will be from October 4 to November 4.

