Katy Perry previews songs from upcoming "super high-energy" album '143'

During an Instagram Live and a TikTok Live, Katy Perry gave fans a preview of some of the songs on her upcoming album, 143, due out Sept. 20.

According to Variety, Katy said that she's always wanted to make two kinds of albums: dance and acoustic. "I haven't yet made the acoustic album. Well, we never stop writing. But I finally made the dance album, the album I always wanted to make," she said.

"This record is super high-energy, it's super summer, it's very high BPM," she continued. According to Variety, on TikTok she said of the record, "'143' is honestly a dance party. All fandoms, invited."

Katy also previewed three songs: "I'm His He's Mine," "Nirvana" and "Gimme Gimme." The first one features rapper and singer Doechii and features an interpolation of "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)," the 1991 hit by Crystal Waters.

"Gimme Gimme" features rapper 21 Savage, according to Variety, and Katy described "Nirvana" as "very sexy."

The album's first single, "Woman's World," debuts Thursday, along with the video.

According to Variety, Katy said on TikTok that she's cleared her schedule so she can launch a tour to support her new music.

