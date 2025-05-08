Katy Perry hits back at critics of her dancing during Houston show

By Andrea Tuccillo
Katy Perry wants people to know that despite the memes you’ve seen, she actually can dance.

Following criticism of her dancing at recent tour shows and some unflattering TikTok videos of her on-stage moves, the singer jokingly hit back at her haters during her Houston show Wednesday night.

In fan-shot video shared to social media, Katy is seen jumping around during her performance of "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" and telling the crowd, "Show them this when they say I can't dance!"

The Houston show marked the beginning of the North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. It stops in Oklahoma City May 9.
Katy’s been subjected to a lot of negative comments as of late, including criticism of her Blue Origin space flight. She recently addressed the negativity on Instagram, writing, "When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

