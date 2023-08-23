Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, The Kid LAROI & more part of Peloton's 2023 'All For One' fitness festival

Online fitness platform Peloton has announced the lineup for its annual All For One fitness festival, and some of the big names participating include Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding and The Kid LAROI, just to name a few.

During the festival, which runs from September 7 to 9, Peloton users can access live Artist Series exercise classes featuring music from Katy, as well as Hozier, Skrillex and Chaka Khan.

There will also be on-demand classes featuring Ellie, Maren Morris, Salt N Pepa, Miguel, LL Cool J and Machine Gun Kelly as well as rockers like the Eagles, Dave Matthews Band, ZZ Top and The Black Keys.

Another aspect of the festival is Listening Party classes, where Peloton instructors will introduce members to favorite or lesser-known tracks from rising artists like LAROI, RAYE, Rema, Metro Boomin and Kali Uchis.

No equipment is needed to participate in Peloton classes, which range from strength -- including barre and Pilates -- to dance cardio, yoga, running, meditation, cycling, outdoor walks and more. Visit OnePeloton.com for more information.

