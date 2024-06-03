Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker's speech "for my girls ... and my gays"

Many were angry about Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's controversial address to the graduates of Benedictine College in May. So Katy Perry has taken matters into her own hands, posting an edited version of Butker's speech that shows him saying the opposite of what he actually said during his commencement speech.

Butker spoke out against abortion, IVF and surrogacy, as well as "degenerate cultural values in media" and "dangerous gender ideologies"; he also said he guessed the majority of the female graduates "are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," rather than "all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career."

In the edited version Katy posted, Butker now says, "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world."

"I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand: how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

The edited version of Butker's speech concludes, "Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. ... I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024.”

"Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays," Katy captioned the video. "You can do anything, congratulations and happy pride."

