Katy Perry and crew commemorate PLAY residency with mushroom tats

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry won't be waking up in Vegas much longer, but she'll always remember her PLAY residency thanks to some new ink.

In a video posted to Instagram, Katy explains that she and her crew all got matching mushroom tattoos to commemorate the residency, now in its final shows. It's a tradition she's been keeping since her first Hello Katy tour.

Now, she says, fans can get in on the tradition, too. "Everyone coming to my Halloween show here @resortsworldlv will get a lil [mushroom] temp tattoo of their own designed by [tattoo artist] @lizlizkimkim to celebrate the end of the residency with me too!" she writes in the post's caption.

Katy got her mushroom ink on her left ring finger, which she soon realizes might be an issue: That's where she wears her engagement ring from Orlando Bloom, and she'll have to be ringless while the tattoo heals.

"Oh my God, I just forgot it was my ring finger," she says in the video clip. "Sorry, Orlando!"

Katy's PLAY residency officially wraps November 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!