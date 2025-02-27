Katy Perry comments on upcoming Blue Origin trip to space with 'celestial sisters'

Jack Bridgland
By Andrea Dresdale

It was announced Thursday that Katy Perry will be one of six women comprising the first all-female crew in space, on a mission this spring aboard the Blue Origin rocket to outer space. On Instagram, she's explained a bit more about why she's taking one huge step for female pop star kind.

"If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you," she writes. "Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!"

"I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended)," Katy continued.

"That’s why this opportunity is so incredible — so that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters."

The women who'll be going into space with Katy are journalist Gayle King; journalist, author and pilot Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Blue Origin boss Jeff Bezos; former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen; and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!