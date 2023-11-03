Kate Bush will not be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Kate Bush will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, but she won't be on hand to accept her honor.

Ahead of the ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the singer shared a statement on her website revealing that she is skipping the festivities.

“I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry," she writes. “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.”

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it. The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent," she adds.

Bush also wrote of her love of Elton John growing up and how special it is that she'll be inducted alongside his writing partner Bernie Taupin, who'll receive the Musical Excellence Award.

“Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!” she writes. “Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity."

Finally, she notes, “I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing afterward on the platform.

