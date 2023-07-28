"Karma is the thunder, rattling the ground": Taylor Swift fans cause earthquake in Seattle

TAS Rights Management

By Andrea Dresdale

Just call her "Seismic Swift": Fans attending Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle the weekend of July 22 were so enthusiastic, they literally caused an earthquake.

As the Seattle Times reports, all the jumping up and down and screaming caused a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to Washington University geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach. It beat out the previous seismic record set at Lumen Field in 2011: the so-called "Beast Quake" caused by fans going crazy when Seattle Seakhawks' Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown. That one only registered a two.

Meanwhile, a seismologist at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network tells the paper that they were able to identify which songs Taylor was playing by looking at a sonogram of the seismic activity. The biggest shaking took place during "Blank Space" and, of course, "Shake It Off."

Taylor's two shows in Seattle had her performing to over 144,000 fans over two shows, breaking a Lumen Field attendance record. Caplan-Auerbach says she also plans to measure the seismic activity when Beyoncé plays Lumen Field in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!