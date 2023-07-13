Karma is a Cat Art Show: Taylor Swift inspires exhibit at annual CatCon for feline lovers

As the ultimate cat lady, Taylor Swift is, of course, an icon to cat lovers everywhere, which is why she's inspired an event taking place at this year's CatCon. Yes, that's a thing: It takes place in Pasadena, California, in August.

As part of the two-day convention, which is "like Comic Con for cat people" "dedicated to cat lovers and pop culture," fans will be able to attend "Karma is a Cat Art Show," an exhibit of original works inspired by Taylor and her love for her cats Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin. All the works will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting two different charities.

"Taylor Swift is the ultimate in cat lady cool and we wanted to create works that showcased her iconic purr-sona combined with her unconditional love of cats," said Susan Michals, president and creator of CatCon. "I'm excited to share the phenomenal works these artists have put together."

Taylor isn't the first star to have inspired the Cat Art Show: Last year's CatCon art show was inspired by Nicolas Cage and his Maine Coon feline Merlin.

CatCon takes place August 5 and 6 at the Pasadena Convention Center.

