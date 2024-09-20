Kamala Harris is proud to have Taylor Swift's endorsement for president of the United States.

In a video interview with Wired released on Friday, the vice president addressed how the pop superstar endorsed her campaign after the presidential debate on Sept. 10.

"I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift," Harris said. “She’s an incredible artist. I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right.”

Her support of Taylor doesn't extend to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, however.

“But we were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year," Harris said of Taylor. "I am a 49ers fan. But who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team?”

Taylor endorsed Harris in a post she shared to her 284 million Instagram followers on Sept. 10.

"She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Taylor wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.