Justin Timberlake to play "one night only" show in NYC on his birthday

Justin Timberlake has big plans for his birthday.

He's just announced another "one night only" show on January 31, the day he turns 43. This one will take place at New York City's Irving Plaza. On January 18, he did a similar show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. As with that show, tickets are free, but space is limited. It's unclear if he plans to do similar shows in other cities.

Justin's new single, "Selfish," will be released January 25, the same day he appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He debuted "Selfish" live at the Memphis show, and it's likely he'll perform it when he serves as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 27.

Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, still doesn't have a release date. When it arrives, it'll be his first album since 2018.

