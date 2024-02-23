Justin Timberlake releases "Drown," announces UK and European tour dates

An ailing Justin Timberlake wasn't able to play a one-off free show in London on February 23, but he did announce tour dates for the U.K. leg of his Forget Tomorrow tour.

The tour announcement also includes shows in Europe, for a total of 13 new shows in eight countries. After the first North American leg of the tour wraps up July 9 in Kentucky, the new dates start July 26 in Poland and will take him to Germany, The Netherlands, England, Denmark, Sweden and France. Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.

Meanwhile, Justin, who has the flu, released another track from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. "From the sick bay… I am very excited to say DROWN is OUT," he wrote on Instagram.

In the song, which appears to be about being in a toxic relationship, Justin sings, "Should'vе never followed you this far, now I'm in the deep end/And you let me drown/You didn't even try to save me."

Everything I Thought It Was, which also features "Selfish" and "Sanctified," is out March 15.

