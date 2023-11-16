Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish win Hollywood Music in Media Awards for movie songs

Is Billie Eilish heading for another Oscar nomination?

November 15 at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards -- often seen as a predictor for the Academy Awards -- Billie and her brother FINNEAS won the award for Song -- Feature Film for "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie. The two previously won the same award for "No Time to Die," which went on to score them the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Notably, the song beat out the other Barbie nominee in the category -- "I'm Just Ken." Meanwhile, the Barbie score and the Barbie soundtrack album both won in their respective categories.

Olivia Rodrigo may have a shot at an Oscar nod as well: Her new song from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, "Can't Catch Me Now," was the winner in a new category: Best Song -- Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

The *NSYNC song "Better Place" earned a nod for Justin Timberlake in the category of Song -- Animated Film, while the group's performance of the song in Trolls Band Together was nominated -- but didn't win -- in the category of Song -- Onscreen Performance (Film). Still, who knows? Perhaps we'll get that *NSYNC reunion performance we've be dying for at the Oscars.

Coincidentally, the same night as the awards, *NSYNC reunited to walk the red carpet at the Trolls Band Together premiere in Hollywood.

The shortlist of the contenders for Best Original Song at the Oscars will be announced on December 21, with Oscar nominations coming on January 23. The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on March 10.

