Justin Timberlake hints that more *NSYNC music is coming

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

By Andrea Dresdale

If "Better Place" just whet your appetite for more *NSYNC music, we've got some good news for you: Justin Timberlake says that more might actually be coming.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show January 30, Justin talked about reuniting with his group mates to record "Better Place" for the movie Trolls Band Together. "That was fun," he smiled. "It's kinda crazy, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off, as far as the chemistry."

That chemistry lasted for more than just that song.

"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too" Justin teased, as the audience cheered.

It's not clear where new *NSYNC music would fit into Justin's plans. He's gearing up to release his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March, followed by a world tour launching in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!