Justin Timberlake announces free, one-night-only show in Memphis

Justin Timberlake has returned to Instagram with an exciting announcement: He's doing a free show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, next week.

He posted a photo of a billboard on Memphis' legendary Beale Street that reads, "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in Memphis. The Orpheum Theater 1/19." On his Instagram Story, he explains, "Tickets are free but space is limited." If you follow the link or visit his website, you can get "on line" to make a request for a ticket.

The Instagram post also includes adorable footage of Justin as a little kid, standing outside by a river and proudly announcing, "This is where I come from. This is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee.

A third slide features a snippet of what we can only assume is a new song. Justin wiped his Instagram a few days ago and posted the word "SOON" on his website, which seems to be an obvious tease for new music.

Justin's collaborator Timbaland said as much last year, revealing that Justin's new album would be coming early in 2024. It'll be his first project since 2018's Man of the Woods.

