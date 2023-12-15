Justin Bieber's Dan + Shay collab "10,000 Hours" joins the Spotify Billions Club

By Andrea Dresdale

A song Justin Bieber released 37,000 hours ago has just crossed the billion-streams mark on Spotify.

The song is "" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">10,000 Hours," Justin's 2019 collab with superstar country duo Dan + Shay. The romantic tune was originally released four days after Justin and wife Hailey Bieber had their big wedding party in South Carolina.  It won a Grammy and peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a statement, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay said, "A billion is a difficult number to comprehend in general, but to know that one song has been streamed over a billion times on a single platform is just incredible. We're grateful for everyone who had a hand in creating 10,000 Hours, and everyone who took the time to listen. Here's to a billion more!"

While Dan + Shay released a new album, Bigger Houses, this year, Justin hasn't released an album since 2021's Justice.

