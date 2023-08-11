Justin Bieber's "Baby" is now 3 billion views old

When it first arrived in 2010, Justin Bieber's video for "Baby" became the most-watched music video in YouTube history. It lost that title a while ago, but it's just reached a new milestone: Billboard reports the clip has racked up 3 billion views.

In 2010, "Baby" earned the most-viewed title by notching more than 246 million views, beating the previous record holder, Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance." It was also the most-disliked YouTube video until 2018, when that year's YouTube Rewind video took the title.

"Baby," featuring Ludacris, was the first single from Justin's debut album, My World 2.0. "Baby" joins Justin's 2015 video for "Sorry (PURPOSE: The Movement)" in the 3 billion club; that song has just under 3.7 billion views.

The most-viewed music video of all time on YouTube, with more than 8 billion views, is the original clip of "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. That video was filmed before Justin hopped on the song and helped it become one of the longest-running #1 hits of all time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.