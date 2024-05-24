Justin Bieber shares new photos of wife Hailey Bieber’s baby bump

Justin Bieber is celebrating his wife Hailey Bieber's pregnancy in style.

The singer shared new photos of Hailey's baby bump while on vacation in Japan to his Instagram on Thursday.

“They wish baby, they wish,” Justin captioned his photo carousel.

In the first two pictures, Hailey wears a sheer black top as she cradles her baby bump. Justin followed this with photos of his street style during the trip, before posting a picture of him and Hailey posing in front of a golden flower statue by artist Takashi Murakami.

Justin also shared another carousel of photos of the couple kissing and posing while wearing matching black jackets.

Hailey reposted one of those photos to her Instagram Story. "Mom n Dad fr," she wrote alongside the picture.

