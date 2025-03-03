Justin Bieber posts birthday photos of cake, baby Jack Blues

Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday March 1 and based on the photos he's posted, he celebrated surrounded by plenty of friends, wife Hailey and son Jack Blues.

In an Instagram carousel of photos and videos Justin posted on Monday, Hailey is seen carrying in a large, two-tier birthday cake festooned with multiple candles. She presents it to Justin, who blows them out and kisses Hailey as onlookers applaud. And in one of the photos, Justin is seen holding baby Jack, who's dressed in a green onesie, blue socks and a blue cap, as Hailey looks on.

There's also a photo of Hailey outside, pushing a stroller — presumably with Jack inside — along with Justin and a friend. "More birthday picsssssss," he captioned the carousel.

In his various posts, Justin also included photos of people playing various instruments, indicating that he's still working on new music. He also posted a couple of snapshots of himself as a toddler, holding drumsticks and playing with a toy piano and a guitar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.