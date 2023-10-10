Jung Kook sets November 20 'GOLDEN' live show

BIGHIT MUSIC

By Andrea Dresdale

Jung Kook will release his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, and he's booked a special live concert for his fans.

Taking place November 20, the GOLDEN Live On Stage concert will feature the BTS member performing tracks from the new album from an arena in Seoul. If you can't make it, there will be an online streaming option; information on that is coming soon.

According to a message on Weverse, the concert will only be available to ARMY members or those who purchase the album via the Weverse Shop Global.

Between October 21 and 30, Jung Kook will release additional tracks from the album. So far, we've heard "3D" with Jack Harlow and "Seven" with Latto, both of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

