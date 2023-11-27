Jung Kook releases new remix of “3D” featuring Justin Timberlake

If you're ready for more from Jung Kook, look no further. The pop superstar has released a new remix of his global hit "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," featuring another famous collaborator.

"3D - Justin Timberlake Remix" is now available to stream everywhere. The track, which dropped Friday, November 24, unites the pop music icons as they harmonize and sing alongside each other.

Justin gets his own verse on the song, singing all-new lyrics.

“Jung and JT on the main now/ You can still find me in a drop top/ With the top down but I got so many lanes now,” Justin sings. “Come with me, I’ll just call up the plane now/ Now let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea/ I Just wanna get into your soul like Aretha. I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up.”

The original version of "3D" is the opening track of Jung Kook's debut solo album, GOLDEN. It peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

