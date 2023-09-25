Jung Kook to release second solo single, “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)”

New music from Jung Kook is on its way.

The global superstar from the group BTS is releasing his second solo single, "3D (feat. Jack Harlow)," on Friday, September 29.

Jung Kook made the announcement during his headlining set at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, where he closed his performance by showing off a first-look video teasing the single.

From BIGHIT MUSIC, this new collaboration comes two months after Jung Kook began his solo journey with the release of "Seven (feat. Latto)," which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to the press release, “3D” expresses a person’s desire to be with someone in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd dimensions.

“Following ‘Seven,’ the new track will showcase Jung Kook’s growth as a solo artist,” BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement.

