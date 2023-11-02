Jung Kook to make 'Tonight Show' solo debut

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

By Andrea Tuccillo

Jung Kook is ready to make his Tonight Show solo debut.

The BTS star will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 6, as a guest and performer.

Jimmy announced the appearance with a video on social media. While looking at a calendar, Jimmy starts singing Jung Kook's hit "Seven," which names the days of the week. He stops on Monday, November 6, and Jung Kook's name appears as we hear the singer's voice say, "Jimmy…See you soon!"

Jung Kook's debut solo album, Golden, comes out on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

