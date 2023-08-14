Jonas Brothers welcome Jimmy Fallon onstage for The Killers singalong

Jonas Brothers promised "very famous" surprise guests at their Yankee Stadium shows and on Sunday night, August 13, they delivered...with Jimmy Fallon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon popped up to reintroduce the band after intermission, but he also took the opportunity to lead the crowd in a singalong of The Killers' hit "Mr. Brightside."

Posting video of the moment on social media, Fallon wrote, "Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on 'The Tour' tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world's biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget."

"And thank you to @thekillers for writing a JAM #MrBrightside," he added.

Also joining the brothers onstage for both the August 12 and August 13 shows were fan favorite Big Rob, who popped up during "Burnin' Up," and Jon Bellion, producer of their latest release The Album, who performed during the song "Walls." On August 12, gospel legend Kirk Franklin was also there for "Walls," along with a 40-person choir.

The Tour continues August 15 and August 16 at Boston's TD Garden. They've also just added an additional date at New Jersey's Prudential Center on December 7. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at jonasbrothers.com.

