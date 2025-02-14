Jonas Brothers announce surprise show in Toronto with $20 tickets

Jonas Brothers have been in Toronto, Canada, filming their Disney+ holiday movie, and they've decided to do a surprise concert while they're there.

The brothers announced on their Instagram Story that they'll play the city's famed Massey Hall on Feb. 15, with tickets on sale Friday.

"20 years. 20 songs. 2,000 tickets. 20:00 ET. $20," reads the notification.

Considering that the brothers have been playing stadiums, the chance to see them in a relatively intimate venue is a rare one. They've teased that there will be some surprises in 2025, which is their 20th anniversary, so this may be one of them.

