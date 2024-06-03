Jonas Brothers to perform at Canadian equivalent of the Super Bowl

In February, Jonas Brothers performed during a pregame concert and the second intermission at the NHL Stadium Series. In March, they performed at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Having covered hockey and basketball, the group will now cross the border to entertain fans of a different sport.

The trio will headline the halftime show of The Grey Cup, which is sort of like the Canadian equivalent of the Super Bowl: it's the championship game of the the Canadian Football League. The game will take place Nov. 17 in Vancouver, but if you're outside Canada, you'll be able to watch it for free on the CFL's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

Tickets to the event go on sale Tuesday; for more details, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

Jonas Brothers will do two shows in Canada in July: They're headlining the Quebec Summer Festival on July 6, then do a show in Calgary, Alberta, on July 13.

