Jonas Brothers releasing live album on Friday

By Andrea Dresdale

Before Jonas Brothers release their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on Aug. 8, they've got something else in store for fans.

The group announced on Instagram that Friday will see the release of Jonas Brothers: Live from The O2 London. The concert album was recorded on Sept. 16, 2024, which also happened to be Nick Jonas' birthday. "[The] tracklist includes songs from the early days, unreleased music from our upcoming studio album, and a ton of favorites in between," the post says.

"Getting to capture the energy from these shows on Nick’s birthday in London last year was something special and we can’t wait to share it with you all."

According to Setlist.fm, during that show Nick was serenaded with "Happy Birthday." In addition to all their hits, JoBros also performed two Elton John songs: "Cold Heart" and "Rocket Man." It's not clear if every song the group performed will be on the album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!