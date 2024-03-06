Jonas Brothers, Reneé Rapp, Zedd playing 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Jonas Brothers, Reneé Rapp and Zedd are among the acts booked for the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, scheduled for April 5-7 at Hance Park in Phoenix, Arizona.

The free concert event will provide the soundtrack to the Final Four of the Division I men's basketball tournament. The event kicks off April 5 with Zedd headlining the AT&T Block Party. Reneé will also perform that day, as will singer/songwriter Remi Wolf, who's opening for Olivia Rodrigo this summer in Europe.

On April 6, Jonas Brothers will headline the Coke Studio LIVE event. April 7 is reserved for rock acts Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus R&B singer Leon Bridges.

If you can't make it, you can stream the Friday and Sunday performances at NCAA.com. For full details about the weekend, visit ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

