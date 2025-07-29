Jonas Brothers reflect on 2013 breakup: 'It needed to happen'

Jonas Brothers don’t have any regrets about going on hiatus back in 2013, but they all admit they could’ve communicated better with each other.

In a clip of the new episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals debuted by Billboard Tuesday, Nick was asked if he felt guilty about the band breakup, being that it was his idea.

“Not guilt so much as, in reflection, I can definitely see how I could have more lovingly communicated something that needed to be said,” he admitted.

“I think we all knew ... it had run its course,” he added. “I just didn’t know how to maturely articulate that and lovingly do that.”

As for Joe and Kevin, they say don’t hold any resentment toward Nick because the break “needed to happen.”

“We were having such a difficult time just being real with each other back then,” Joe added. “Now it’s like we can communicate way better, because we don’t need to be scared to have tough conversations.”

The JoBros release their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on Aug. 8.

