The Jonas Brothers meet Scott Kelly -- and find out if he got the job

If you're chronically online, you may be aware of Scott Kelly: He's the guy whose resume was seen being reviewed during a Jonas Brothers concert. Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, Kelly and the JoBros finally came face to face, and we now know whether or not he got the job.

During Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' concert Nov. 9 in Buffalo, New York, a TikTok user filmed someone in the audience looking at Kelly's resume on his phone and posted it with the caption, "Scott Kelly, your resume was being reviewed at a Jonas Brothers concert tonight. Good luck."

The video went viral, racking up nearly 8 million views, and each of the JoBros commented on it. "Bro. Scott Kelly was there for me plenty of times. Hired," Joe wrote. Kevin added, "I'm one of Scott Kelly's references," while Nick joked that Kelly's "work ethic and critical thinking inspired me to write the line ‘red dress’ [in 'Burnin' Up.']”

Fallon tracked Kelly down and brought him on The Tonight Show Thursday to surprise JoBros, and he was finally able to tell his story: He'd never actually applied for a job. Kelly, who's ex-special forces, shared that Brandon, the guy who was looking at his resume, was another veteran with whom he'd been in the same infantry battalion in 2014.

Scott explained that Brandon is always looking to hire veteran talent because it can be "very challenging" to transition from military to civilian life. "He and I are gonna link up," Kelly added, noting that Brandon is going to be a guest on his podcast, where they'll discuss how veterans can help each other.

Kelly then admitted to JoBros, "I had never heard of you before this.” Now, of course, he's "a huge fanboy."

