Jonas Brothers list cars on Turo to promote new tour

In celebration of their latest album and upcoming tour, Jonas Brothers are offering fans a unique opportunity to step into their world by listing their own cars on Turo.

A total of nine cars, including one personally owned by each brother in their respective cities of residence, will be available on Turo for $300 per day across the U.S. and Canada. The cars' availability coincides with specific tour dates and locations. For instance, Joe's Escalade will be available in Miami on October 14, Nick's Toyota Tundra in Anaheim on October 29, and Kevin's Range Rover in Brooklyn on December 9.

Fans who book these unique listings will enjoy a special treat. They will have the chance to meet Nick, Joe, or Kevin in person when picking up the car keys. Additionally, each booking comes with two swag bags filled with exclusive Jonas Brothers memorabilia and two VIP tickets to the concert in the corresponding city.

“Having experienced some of our fondest memories on the road, we’re thrilled to become hosts on Turo’s platform,” said the Jonas Brothers in a press release. “We’re excited to give our fans the chance to meet us and experience our tour like never before.”

Fans eager to embark on this unforgettable road trip experience can request to book the Jonas Brothers' cars starting on October 12 at 10 AM PST on Turo's website.

