Jon Bon Jovi, John Mayer are going on tour — with Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is launching a book tour in September, and he's taking some big-name musicians along for the ride.

To promote the book, Poems & Prayers, the actor is visiting a variety of cities, and for select stops he'll have a special guest with him. He'll appear at King's Theatre in Brooklyn on Sept. 16, where he'll be joined by Jon Bon Jovi. He'll appear at the Saban Theater in LA on Sept. 20 with special guest John Mayer.

According to the event website, McConaughey's Poems & Prayers Revival Tour will "blend heartfelt dialogue, spoken word performances, music, and unexpected moments of connection." In addition, there will be "intimate, spontaneous and honest conversation" between the actor and his special guest, designed to "put a mirror to our souls to see if we recognize each other again."

McConaughey's other guests include Zach Bryan, Jon Batiste and Lukas Nelson. Poems & Prayers, due Sept. 16, is described as "an inspiring, faith-filled, and often hilarious collection of personal poetry and prayers about navigating the rodeo of life and chasing down the original dream, belief."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.