John Mayer named "creative conduit" of luxury watch company, launches limited-edition timepiece

John Mayer fans know that the guitarist is a fanatical watch collector -- and he's even started to share his knowledge with other artists, like Ed Sheeran, and advise them on purchases. Now, one luxury watch company has recognized his talent in that area by appointing him to a special role.

John is now the "creative conduit" for Audemars Piguet. He writes on Instagram, "I have been given the honor of joining this incredible team via my new role ... I look forward to carrying forward my passion for all aspects of watchmaking and collecting through this inspiring partnership. Stay tuned….This is going to be a whole lot of fun."

The first fruit of the partnership is the new, limited-edition watch that John has designed for the brand. Limited to 200 pieces, the Perpetual Calendar Royal Oak features a dial that looks like the night sky, as well as other details that only a watch nerd would appreciate. The price? A mere $180,700.

At least one of John's famous pals is ready to splash out for the timepiece: Ryan Tedder wrote in the comments, "JOHN HOLD ONE FOR ME I GOT TA HAVE PLZZZ."

Speaking about the watch, John tells British GQ, "I think I've created something that will outlive me. And this is the first time I can be sure of that."

Asked who he'd like to see wear the timepiece, John says, "I'll be happiest when I see someone completely unrelated to what I do or who I am, who may not have a single one of my songs on their playlist, love the watch. ... That will be the moment that it comes full circle and I go, 'Wow, I really have a place.'"

