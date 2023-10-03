Joey Fatone says even if *NSYNC went on tour, he'd "probably still be a dork" to his kids

Ever since *NSYNC released their new single, "Better Place," fans have been begging the guys for a reunion tour. But one member of the group says even if it was a massive tour with thousands of screaming fans, it still wouldn't impress his kids.

"I will probably still be a dork to my kids, 100 percent," Joey Fatone tells the New York Post. "My oldest one saw when we did Coachella with Ariana Grande ... [s]he was like, 'That was weird,' and I said, 'What do you mean?' 'Because you were jumping around and dancing and singing,' she said. 'I don't normally see you like that. I mean, I've seen you, but not like that.'"

Still, Joey says if he and the guys did do a reunion tour, he'd want to take his two daughters, who are 22 and 13, on the road with him.

"They’ve never seen something like [that], and I’d love for them to experience it, at least for a week, a month, two — I don’t care. I’ll get a tutor, whatever. But come on out,” he said. "Who gets to experience those things? It’s very rare that people get to experience something at that kind of magnitude. So, let’s go. Let’s try to figure this out.”

And it's not like he'd have to worry about his kids being exposed to unsavory elements if they came on tour. Now that the *NSYNC guys are in the forties and fifties, Joey says, they have other interests.

"We don’t talk about sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll anymore. It’s more like ‘Dude, look at the air fryer there. Oh, my gosh! It’s got two drawers, it’s unbelievable!'" he laughs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.