Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner close to an "amicable resolution" regarding custody of kids

After three days of mediation, Joe Jonas and his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, have seemingly managed to work out their disagreements over the custody of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, the couple is close to an "amicable resolution on all issues," and they've reached a temporary custody agreement of the girls, ages 3 and 1.

The documents show that the girls will be with Sophie from now through October 21, and she can travel with them in the U.S. or the U.K. Then, she'll hand them over to Joe, who'll have them through November 2. Sophie will then have them until November 22, when she'll give them back to Joe.

The girls will spend Thanksgiving with Joe and Christmas with Sophie, and they'll continue to go back and forth until January 7, 2024.

Last week, a source told Page Six that Joe was committed to making the mediation work and "doesn't want to put up a fight — as long as they can come to a fair agreement on the kids."

As previously reported, Joe filed for divorce in September; Sophie subsequently sued him, claiming he wouldn't allow her to take the kids to England.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.