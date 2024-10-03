Joe Jonas removes "Diddy" reference from DNCE's "Cake By the Ocean"

By Mary Pat Thompson

Joe Jonas is the latest artist to remove a lyric referencing Sean "Diddy" Combs from one of his songs amid Combs' escalating sexual abuse scandal.

The Jonas Brothers member and DNCE frontman performed the 2015 hit "Cake By the Ocean" at a recent concert in Lyon, France, where he removed Combs' name from a line in the chorus.

The lyric originally went, "Walk for me, baby/ I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi, woah-oh." In clips from the show, Jonas did not sing Combs' name, instead only mentioning supermodel Naomi Campbell.

This change comes after Kesha also changed a lyric that mentioned Combs in her smash-hit 2009 song, "Tik Tok."

That lyric, which used to be, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," has now been tweaked to, "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy."

Kesha first sang the changed lyric on the Coachella stage with Reneé Rapp in April 2024. In May, she told TMZ the change was permanent.

“Yes, it will be [permanent]. The fans should learn it for my upcoming [shows]. I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that,” Kesha said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

