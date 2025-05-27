Joe Jonas releases deluxe edition of new solo album, 'Music For People Who Believe In Love'

Joe Jonas released his solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love on Friday, and on Tuesday he dropped the deluxe version.

The album includes a new song, "Water Under the Bridge," plus Vevo Live performances of three songs from the original album: "Heart By Heart," "What This Could Be" and "Honey Blonde."

Joe said in a statement about the album, "It’s the most personal music l’ve ever made, full of the messy, beautiful, confusing, and hopeful parts of love and life. Making this record was a special journey that I feel so lucky to have had so many people that I deeply admire join me on.”

On Sunday, Joe did a one-night-only show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom, where he was joined by his brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Franklin Jonas. Joe, Kevin and Nick played "When You Know," a track from their upcoming album, Greetings From Your Hometown.

