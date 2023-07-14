Joe Jonas dishes on the time he pooped his pants onstage: "I’m a part of some secret club now”

Crazy things occasionally happen to artists during concerts — like being hit in the face by a cellphone — but something that happens more than you'd think is a bathroom emergency. Recently revealing details of his own onstage "incident," Joe Jonas said, "I feel like I'm a part of some secret club now."

While chatting with Australian radio hosts Will & Woody, Joe was asked to tell a story he's never told before. He obliged by spilling about a time onstage four years ago when he pooped his pants onstage. "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing," he laughed, adding, "It was like a mid-wardrobe s*** change during the set."

"That’s a story I’ve never told and also, that’s just real life," he continued, adding that the problem was "light," so he was "able to tell the tale.”

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” Joe added. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

The artists who've admitted to having similar incidents onstage include Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Brown and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready; there are probably more who haven't 'fessed up. Kelly Clarkson once revealed that she had to run offstage in the middle of a show and "destroy" a trash can.

