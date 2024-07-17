Joe Jonas announces solo album, 'Music For People Who Believe In Love,' coming in October

After announcing a new solo single, "Work It Out," which is coming out on Friday, Joe Jonas has now unveiled details of his new solo album.

Called Music For People Who Believe In Love, the album will be out Oct. 18 and is available for presave now. In a lengthy statement, Joe says, "This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."

He continues, "It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about. This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living."

Joe goes on to say, "A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, 'What do you want them to feel?' This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music. The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish."

Joe performed "Work It Out" for the first time when Jonas Brothers performed at Canada's Calgary Stampede Saturday.

Joe previously said the album came about because he wrote a song he was going to put on a JoBros album, but then decided he wanted it for himself. When he found out he had some extra time since Nick and Kevin were involved in other projects, he got their blessing and did the entire album in a couple of weeks.

