J.Lo won't let "PTSD" stop her from releasing new project about Ben Affleck romance

Considering that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship allegedly fell apart 20 years ago due to media scrutiny, it may surprise some that J.Lo is about to release an album and a film about their romance. But according to Jennifer, the heart wants what it wants.

Speaking to Variety, Jennifer admitted that not everyone on her team thought it was a good idea to release her This Is Me ... Now project, due out February 16. In fact, she also has some concerns. She says, "We both have PTSD" from the last time they were together.

But, she notes, "As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it."

"We’re older now. We’re wiser," she says of putting their relationship out there for all to see now. "We also know what’s important. What’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

J.Lo calls the companion short film a "musical experience," explaining, "There's music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you'll get to live it." The first single, "Can't Get Enough," arrives January 10.

