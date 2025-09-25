Jimmy Fallon seemingly teases a Taylor Swift 'Tonight Show' appearance

Jimmy Fallon didn't just come out and say that Taylor Swift is going to appear on The Tonight Show — but he might as well have.

The show posted an Instagram video with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment," which is a phrase that Taylor has used in the past to indicate that she indeed does have something going on.

Fallon is seen in the video staring at a roulette wheel before putting chips down on the numbers 10, 6 and 25 — possibly indicating that Taylor will appear on the show on Oct. 6, 2025, three days after her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops. Then he spins the wheel, which stops on 13, Taylor's lucky number.

After grimacing at his loss, Fallon shrugs and says, "Baby, that's show business for you." That was the caption of the Instagram post in which Taylor announced the new album.

And as if the post couldn't get any more obvious, a crowd of showgirls then walks by Fallon, saying, "Excuse us, honey."

Taylor often makes The Tonight Show a stop when she's doing press. She last appeared in 2022, after the release of Midnights.

