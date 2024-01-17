Jeweler offers Travis Kelce a free $1 million ring for Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't actually said anything about their plans for their relationship, there's been a lot of speculation that they'll get engaged — at least, at some point in the future. Those rumors were good enough for one enterprising jeweler to offer Travis a free ring to give to Taylor — worth $1 million.

Philadelphia-based jewelry designer Steven Singer tells Page Six that if the couple does end up getting engaged, he'd be "honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them." He says he'd do it for free because "My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions."

Plus, he jokes, "Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier."

To sweeten the deal, Singer says that if Taylor and Travis decide to actually pay for the ring, he'll donate the cost of it to a charity of their choice. He suggests a platinum, Art Deco-style, 7.5 carat emerald-cut diamond ring with "colorless, eye-flawless, real diamonds."

