Jessie Murph says human connection is the most 'wonderful part' of tour

Jessie Murph's Worldwide Hysteria Tour, in support of her album Sex Hysteria, is now underway. She says that while she's added some new tricks to her stage show, the most important thing about being on the road is connecting emotionally with her fans.

"I've always wanted to do cheer stunts onstage while singing, and that's something I've gotten to do," she tells ABC Audio. "I originally didn't want to dance. It wasn't my intention. It was just to do cheer stunts." She laughs, "And then they were like, 'It's gonna be weird if you just do cheer stunts.' So now I'm dancing some, and I'm really excited about that. I've never really done that before and that's been a huge learning curve."

But Jessie says those moments when she's onstage vibing with the crowd or backstage meeting fans are the true tour highlights for her.

"We're singing to each other and there's tears, and I'm getting to meet these people and hear their stories," she notes. "That's one of my favorite things about tour ... being able to, like, talk to people and hear about why they're there and why they connect with things and what they're going through."

"I think the human connection that I experience, and that they experience, during these shows is just the most wonderful part," she adds.

So what kinds of stories do fans share with her?

"I hear a lot of people saying that they've gone through, like, pretty intense things," she says. "I think they relate to more of the more vulnerable stuff. I've heard that it makes people feel less alone."

But, Jess notes, "It also makes me feel less alone to hear people have also gone through similar things." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Worldwide Hysteria Tour runs through November.

