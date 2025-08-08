Jessie J releasing new music amid breast cancer recovery

Jessie J is ready to release new music amid her breast cancer recovery.

In a candid Instagram post, the singer teases she'll be releasing music on Aug. 29 and explains how she's balancing recovery, motherhood and her career.

“I can rest, parent AND release new music,” she writes. “I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.”

She goes on to give an update on her health, sharing that she will need another surgery this year after undergoing breast cancer surgery seven weeks ago and being hospitalized earlier this month for an infection.

“I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment," she writes. "Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again, I am choosing to carry on.”

Jessie concludes, "Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can. So here I am. LIVING. And I just want you to have the music…. Deal?"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.