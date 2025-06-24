Jessie J posts health update following breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has been nothing but open about her breast cancer journey, and now she's shared a health update with fans after undergoing surgery. But be warned: It's not for the squeamish.

Her Instagram post includes photos and videos of herself in the hospital before and after surgery, including footage of herself babbling to her partner Chanan Colman while coming out of anesthesia, snuggling with her son Sky in her hospital bed and watching her June 15 performance at Wembley Stadium on the TV in her hospital room. But she also included lots of footage of the receptacle for the blood that drained from her incision site.

"Blood warning!!" the "Price Tag" singer captioned the pics. "This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through. Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit."

"I am home now, to rest and wait for my results," she added, including the "fingers crossed" emoji. "Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn't, but funny to imagine."



"Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now," she concluded. "We all got this!"

Chanan, meanwhile, shared a photo of Jessie post-surgery on his Instagram Story and captioned it, "Made of different stuff! You got this @jessiej."

