Jennifer Lopez to perform on 'Saturday Night Live,' releasing remix Friday

Jennifer Lopez will perform on Saturday Night Live next month, but before that, she's releasing something new.

On Friday, January 26, JLo will release a remix of her new single "Can't Get Enough" featuring another female artist. In the teaser, there's a video of a telephone ringing but no hint as to who appears on the track. Fans are guessing that it could be anyone from Mariah Carey or Bebe Rexha to Kim Petras or Megan Thee Stallion.

No matter who it is, perhaps they'll join Jennifer when she serves as the musical guest on the February 3 episode of SNL, hosted by Emmy-winning star of The Bear, Ayo Edebiri. Jennifer has appeared on the show four times previously: twice as both host and musical guest in 2001 and 2010; once as host in 2019 and once in 2000 as musical guest.

