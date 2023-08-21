Jennifer Lopez teases lyrics to new song while marking wedding celebration anniversary

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Andrea Dresdale

A year ago — August 21, 2022 — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a massive celebration for their wedding in Georgia, which followed their Las Vegas nuptials on July 16. J-Lo acknowledged the anniversary on Monday by teasing some lyrics from her upcoming album This Is Me ... Now.

Jennifer posted two photos from the Georgia celebration — one of Ben carrying her and one of them kissing as fireworks explode in the sky — and wrote, "One year ago today." She then posted the lyrics, "Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed/It makes me wanna sing sing/How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life."

She added the hashtag "#DearBenPartII" — which is the name of the song — as well as #ThisIsMeNow.

So far, there's been no release date for This Is Me ... Now, which will be a sequel of sorts to her 2002 album This Is Me ... Then. The song "Dear Ben Part II" is itself a sequel to the 2002 album's track "Dear Ben."  When it does come out — and it's supposed to arrive this year — it'll be her first studio album in nine years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!