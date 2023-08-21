Jennifer Lopez teases lyrics to new song while marking wedding celebration anniversary

A year ago — August 21, 2022 — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held a massive celebration for their wedding in Georgia, which followed their Las Vegas nuptials on July 16. J-Lo acknowledged the anniversary on Monday by teasing some lyrics from her upcoming album This Is Me ... Now.

Jennifer posted two photos from the Georgia celebration — one of Ben carrying her and one of them kissing as fireworks explode in the sky — and wrote, "One year ago today." She then posted the lyrics, "Sitting here alone/Looking at my ring ring/Feeling overwhelmed/It makes me wanna sing sing/How did we end up here/Without a rewind/Oh my/This is my life."

She added the hashtag "#DearBenPartII" — which is the name of the song — as well as #ThisIsMeNow.

So far, there's been no release date for This Is Me ... Now, which will be a sequel of sorts to her 2002 album This Is Me ... Then. The song "Dear Ben Part II" is itself a sequel to the 2002 album's track "Dear Ben." When it does come out — and it's supposed to arrive this year — it'll be her first studio album in nine years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.