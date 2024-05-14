Jelly Roll visits the high school he was told he'd never be allowed to return to

Jelly Roll's troubled past resulted in him being told he'd never be allowed to return to his high school, but it's amazing what a few hit records and Grammy nominations will do for you. A new TikTok posted by Jelly's wife, Bunnie XO, reveals that the school — Tennessee's Antioch High — recently welcomed him back with open arms.

Bunnie posted footage of Jelly walking the halls, meeting with faculty and students, and performing in the high school gym to rapturous applause.

Bunnie captioned the video, "They told my husband he would never be allowed back into his high school when he was younger. Last week I got to watch him walk the halls again, perform & be welcomed by the kids & teachers."

"The love and giving back that they showed my husband was the sweetest thing ever to watch," she continued. "But most importantly the smiles on those kids faces was priceless & what I truly needed in that moment. Thank you Antioch High School students & staff for the warm hug we needed that day. Go Bears!"

As a young man, Jelly Roll was incarcerated multiple times for various offenses, including marijuana possession and attempted robbery. He ultimately earned his GED behind bars.

