Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter & more to spend 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square

The eclectic collection of artists who'll be performing live in New York's Times Square on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have been revealed.

Jelly Roll, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla will all be performing at the iconic location on ABC, as Ryan Seacrest presides over the festivities with help from co-host Rita Ora.

Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hit songs, and will be joined by singer/songwriter Jessie Murph. Sabrina will perform "Feather" and "Nonsense," while Tyla will perform her smash "Water," as well as "Truth or Dare." No word yet on what Megan will perform, but since it's a family show, probably not "WAP."

As previously announced, New Year's Rockin' Eve will also include performances from Post Malone in Las Vegas, NewJeans from South Korea, Ivy Queen from Puerto Rico and from Hollywood, Ellie Goulding, Paul Russell, Bebe Rexha, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Doechii, Aqua, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.